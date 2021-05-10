Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on social media Monday the withdrawal of Mississippi's participation in additional federal unemployment benefits as early as June 12, 2021.
Reeves explained over social media the purpose of the temporary assistance to out of work Mississippians and how it has become unnecessary in the state.
"After many conversations over the last several weeks with Mississippi small business owners and their employees, it has become clear that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and other like programs passed by the Congress may have been necessary in May of last year but are no longer so in May of this year," said Reeves.
"Therefore, I have informed the Department of Employment Security to direct the Biden Administration that Mississippi will be opting out of the additional federal unemployment benefits as early as federal law allows – June 12, 2021. It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled."
Reeves also said he directed MDES to "prioritize pre-pandemic enforcement of all eligibility requirements for any individual to receive unemployment benefits under state law. Mississippi is open for business!"
Alabama, Montana, Arkansas and South Carolina are also planning to stop accepting the $300 federal supplement.
Mississippi Speaker of the House, Philip Gunn sent Reeves a letter on Monday saying that he, along with other lawmakers, have heard from “increasingly desperate” businesspeople who say they cannot fill jobs.
“They report that they cannot get employees to return to work because they can earn more from combined federal and state unemployment benefits than their normal wages,” Gunn wrote in the letter, in which Republican state Rep. Nick Bain posted on Twitter.
A 40-hour-per-week job at the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour would pay $290 a week before taxes are taken out.
