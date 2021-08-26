Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made his first visit today to Material Bank in Olive Branch. Reeves highlighted economics and innovation by the material sampling company as he toured with heads of the distribution hub.
It was announced in October of last year that Material Bank, a material marketplace in the architecture, design and construction industry, would invest $14.5 million to locate a distribution center in Olive Branch. The 369,470-square-foot facility is leased by the company on Frontage Road at the I-22 Logistics Park.
Reeves was greeted by Chief Logistics Officer Steve Smith and was guided by Smith through the facility. Smith, along with Senior Director of On Demand Services Ben Shaw, showcased technology used at the company.
While touring, Reeves highlighted the economic development success that has occurred in DeSoto County during his term as governor.
Since taking office, DeSoto County reportedly has secured more than $450 million in new corporate investment and announced over 1,000 new jobs, all according to Reeves’ office.
In 2020, Mississippi reportedly saw approximately $1.9 billion in capital investment, more than double the previous 10 year’s average of $900 million per year.
“I’m extremely proud of my administration’s work to further economic and workforce development, increase corporate investment, and create more good-paying jobs in DeSoto County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The success of DeSoto County highlights that Mississippi is open for business, and that our capable workforce can deliver results. I look forward to extending DeSoto County’s streak of economic development achievement.”
Since Reeves took office, state assisted economic development projects for DeSoto County have included: January 2020, Toshiba America Business Solutions, $14 million corporate investment, creating 40 jobs; January 2020, Emerson Appleton, $3 million corporate investment, creating 100 jobs; February 2020, Milwaukee Tool, $8.7 million corporate investment, creating 100 jobs; June 2020, Associated Wholesale Grocers, $300 million corporate investment, creating 79 jobs; October 2020, Material Bank, $14.5 million corporate investment, Creating 300 jobs; November 2020, Ardagh, $90 million corporate investment, creating 80 jobs; June 2021, Edelbrock, LLC, $14.4 million corporate investment, creating 200 jobs; July 2021, AeroSafe Global, $2.5 million corporate investment, creating 100 jobs; and August 2021, Spectra Laboratories, announced the opening of its new 200,000 square foot laboratory in Southaven, creating 300 jobs.
Today, Elkay Manufacturing reported a $3.22 million corporate investment with proposed 25 news jobs, all according to Reeves.
Reeves was also asked about COVID efforts by the state government. He said an additional 974 hospital beds will become available statewide with the approved additional hospital staffing. The outsourced personnel is to alleviate statewide hospital staffing shortages.
Reeves added that over 2,000 nurses have left their jobs statewide since early last year.
