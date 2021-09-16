Governor Tate Reeves said monoclonal antibody therapy used to treat COVID-19 is on its way to Mississippi, but still may be in short supply. Reeves spoke about the shortage during a stop in Olive Branch Wednesday.
“The reality is that because of the uptick in cases, there appears to be a shortage,” Governor Reeves said. “It’s unfortunate, but there’s not really an open market to get these monoclonal antibodies, which creates a real challenge for us.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,594 new positive test results and 65 new deaths as of 3:00 p.m., Sept. 15. Mississippi has reported a total of 471,092 positive cases and 9,165 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.
The treatment was given emergency clearance by the Food and Drug Administration as a way to help prevent COVID-19 patients from developing severe and potentially life-threatening symptoms. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.
Earlier this week, the White House took over the distribution of the therapy in an attempt to counter the shortage. 70 percent of the nation’s monoclonal antibody supply is being distributed to southern states with high infection rates, including Mississippi.
Reeves said the state will receive slightly more monoclonal antibodies this week than what was used in the previous week, so Mississippi should have enough supplies for the next week, but the governor is concerned with how they will be distributed moving forward.
“It is not right for the Biden administration to be taking away Mississippi’s allocation,” Reeves said. “They know that. We’ve alerted them to that and we hope they will not do that.”
Mississippi had 1,667 people in hospital beds at the peak last month, according to Reeves, and now the state has less than 1,100.
Reeves also discussed the vaccine mandate announced by President Joe Biden Sept. 9, which could require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show negative test results each week.
Reeves said it is too early to tell whether the state will sue on the new mandate because the Department of Labor has not made the rule public yet.
“I don’t believe he can take unilateral action to force employers to do that,” Reeves said. “It should scare everyone. It should scare every single person in Mississippi and across this country when one person believes he has this much power.”
While Reeves encouraged everyone to speak with their doctors and get the vaccine if they're able to, he expressed his disappointment in the White House and willingness to push back against these “draconian measures.”
“I am more scared of this unilateral authority by one individual than I would ever be by this virus or any other,” Reeves said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt there will be litigation.”
