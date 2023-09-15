Governor Tate Reeves toured the future site of a new National Guard Armory being built on Star Landing Road on Friday during a stop in DeSoto County.
The $35 million facility on 18.5 acres will house 350 National Guardsman when it is completed in 2025. The facility will combine three different armories - Hernando, Holly Springs, and Southaven - under one roof.
Reeves said he is impressed by the site and is glad to see it getting underway.
“We’ve been working on this for probably six or seven years,” Reeves said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for DeSoto County. I am proud of the combined effort of the local, state, and the federal government making this a reality.”
The armory is being funded by $30 million from the federal government and $5 million from the state.
Reeves said he remembers making a visit to the armory in Southaven, which was housed in an old Walmart, and said this armory will be a major upgrade.
“This is going to be a facility befitting those men and women who put on the uniform and protect us both domestically and abroad and always answer the call,” Reeves said.
Reeves also announced funding to build the entrance to the armory which will be an 8 inch concrete road to handle all of the Guard’s equipment.
The armory is located next to the county’s Agri Education Center which is also under construction. When completed the 200 acre development off Star Landing Road will include the National Guard Armory, a community center, parks, walking trails, RV Park, equestrian trails, baseball fields, and tennis courts.
Local officials are also hoping that the state will one day construct an interchange off I-55 at Star Landing Road for easier access. The state has already agreed to widen I-55 from Goodman Road to Church Road and plans to continue widening the interstate in phases all the way down to Hernando.
Reeves said he understands how critical interstate access is and will be looking at priorities like the Star Landing exit soon.
“This area of the state is booming and we have to recognize that,” Reeves said.
Reeves was in Olive Branch earlier in the day for a groundbreaking ceremony for OSB Service’s new 34,000 square foot facility at 7333 Maygan Drive. The company is moving its operations from Memphis where it started in 1999. The facility is expected to cost about $5 million and will create 116 jobs.
