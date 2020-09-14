A newly amended version of Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safe Return order went into effect this morning. Here’s a breakdown of the changes made to COVID-19 related restrictions.
Retail stores
- Max customer capacity increased from 50% to 75%.
Public and private social gatherings and recreational activities
- The number of people allowed in an indoor space where social distancing is not possible has been reduced from 20 to ten.
- The number of people allowed in an indoor space where social distancing is possible has been reduced from 50 to 20.
These limitations do not apply to religious entities, voting precincts, students in classrooms or gatherings governed by other capacity limitations.
Restaurants and bars
- Max customer capacity increased from 50% to 75%.
- Party limits increased from six per table to ten.
- Self-service drink stations are permitted.
Gyms
- Gyms can now operate 24 hours per day. They were previously required to close by 10p.m.
- Max capacity increased from 30% to 75%
Reception Halls and Conference Centers
- A max capacity of 75% is allowed for seated dinners only. All other events are still subject to the 25% cap.
These are only the restrictions from earlier executive orders that were amended by Reeves on Sunday. All others remain in effect. This executive order will expire at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30.
