GOP faithful gathered Thursday night at the Landers Center in tribute to the "Gipper," the former Hollywood screen legend and 40th President of the United States, the late Ronald Wilson Reagan, during the Reagan Day Dinner.
Images of Reagan were seen on TV screens and cutouts around the venue. The event was hosted by the DeSoto County Republican Executive Committee, DeSoto County Republican Women, and DeSoto County Republican Club.
The Republican agenda was championed by guest speakers Todd Starnes and Mark Lamb.
Starnes is a conservative columnist, commentator, author and radio personality. He has worked for FOX News Channel for more than a decade and is the host of both “Starnes Country” and “The Todd Starnes Radio Show.”
Lamb was the 24th elected sheriff of Pinal County in Arizona in 2017. He oversees a county the size of Connecticut. He is a constitutional conservative, and a strong supporter of second amendment rights, enforcement of all laws, and the rights and freedoms of people.
Starnes spoke on the current inadequacies of U.S. President Joe Biden.
“There he was, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, they were trying to ask him questions,” Starnes quipped. “Then, out of nowhere comes a bunny rabbit. Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the White House trail. Hippity, hoppity, let’s go Joe. Then they pull him away. Now we know who’s actually running the White House. It’s a bunny rabbit. This is where we are right now.”
Starnes said the nation has become a dumpster fire but has hope it won't always be that way.
“I have hope in America,” Starnes said. “We talk about this on my radio show almost every day. I get a call from a Republican from Portland, Maine, or Tulsa, Oklahoma, and they’re just terrified. ‘Todd what are we going to do?’ I believe we’re going to fight the good fight. If we fight the good fight, if we stand together as Republicans, as conservatives, and we cling to the principles Ronald Reagan shared with us, and governed by, then we’re going to be okay.”
Starnes said faith was needed to address spiritual issues in the country and cited a famous Reagan quote from his 1984 address at the Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast in Texas.
“Only under God can we be a united people,” Starnes said. “I remember what Ronald Reagan said, ‘Without God there is no virtue because there’s no prompting of the conscious. Without God we’re mired in the material, that flat world that tells us only what the senses perceive. Without God there is a coarsening of the society. And without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure. If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”
Starnes added that Republicans in DeSoto County can restore Washington D.C. through everyday small action and choices.
“We have to fight every single day,” Starnes said. “We’ve got to fight in our towns, in our neighborhoods, and most importantly our local school boards.”
Lamb said he loved his visit to Mississippi and being among “true patriots.”
“When people ask me why I go all over the country, because I’m still an active sheriff, I work 50-60 hours in my county,” said Lamb. “My wife and I just love this country, my family loves this country. So we have dedicated whatever extra time we have to speaking wherever we can about freedom, sacrifice, all the things that have made this country great.”
Lamb urged attendees not to remain silent in the face of today’s issues and show the spirit that built America.
“What extent are you going to fight for your country?” Lamb said. “I have a book back there and one of the chapters is ‘It’s Not a Fight Until You Meet Resistance.’ Well I got news for you folks, we’ve met some resistance. Right now we’re going to see what kind of fighters we truly are.”
Lamb said two of his personal principals was how America was built on God and the strength of it lies in the family unit.
Lamb closed out by emphasizing “Family, Freedom and Firearms!”
