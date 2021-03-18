Google announced today that they are still on target to complete construction of its first operations center in Southaven this summer, and will invest over $10 million in Mississippi in 2021.
The internet search engine giant selected a site on Airways Blvd. last July for the 60,000 square foot building that will eventually bring about 350 new jobs to the area.
"We're excited to hopefully complete the construction of our Southaven Google Operations Center this summer," said Lilyn Hester, head of external affairs for Google in the Southeast.
Governor Tate Reeves said Google's investment is DeSoto County is significant and will stimulate the entire region well into the future.
"The Google team announced its plans to locate its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven during extremely challenging economic times, and the project has not slowed down since that time - a true testament to Google's commitment to doing business in Mississippi and putting hundreds of Mississippians to work for this great company," Reeves said in a statement.
According to Google's 2020 Economic Impact Report, 7,600 Mississippi businesses, publishers and nonprofits used Google products last year to increase their online presence and communities they serve, generating $180 million in economic activity in 2020.
Google connected more than 133,000 Mississippi businesses to customers and trained tens of thousands of Mississippi residents with critical digital skills through Grow with Google.
Hester said Google has already successfully hired and onboarded 100 employees last year for the operations center, and plans to add an additional 100 employees this year.
The operations center will provide customer service, troubleshooting assistance, and operational support.
The company has several job openings listed on LinkedIn ranging from quality analyst, senior training delivery specialist, and legal operations associate.
"This will be our very first Operation Center in the U.S., and employees will provide caring and knowledgeable support for Google users and customers around the world," Hester said.
