An internet-based background check website has listed Olive Branch as the safest city in Mississippi.
According to GoodHire, the fast growing north Mississippi Memphis suburb scored second in the the state in its violent crime rate, first in the state in property crime, and ranked first in the state in society crimes.
“That’s awesome,” said Mayor Ken Adams. “Our first responders work diligently to try to make sure that our citizens feel safe. Over half of our budget is spent on public safety, and we take pride in that.”
GoodHire is a pre-employment screening service which searches criminal court databases to report information about a candidate’s criminal history. GoodHire has performed background checks for over 100,000 businesses to help speed up the hiring process to make sure businesses hire trustworthy, reliable, and professional employees.
To determine the rankings, GoodHire reviewed FBI Crime Data to uncover the safest place in each state in America as well as top US cities with the least amount of property, violent, and society crimes. Each place, all with a population of 30,000 or more, was ranked by its rate of offenses per 1,000 people for each of the three categories.
GoodHire then assigned a total rank that weighed crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40 percent and crimes against society at 20 percent. Society crimes were defined as victimless crimes such as gambling, prostitution, and drug violations.
“Understanding this data can reveal geographical crime trends that may be helpful to businesses as they look to hire employees, purchase or lease office space, and make other important corporate decisions,” said Sam Radbil, research and content strategist for GoodHire.
Adams said law enforcement in Olive Branch is very proactive and goes out of their way to make sure that residents can live their lives without the fear of being a victim of crime.
“We want people to be able to be safe in their homes, go to restaurants, go shopping, and not have to alter that over fears of crime,” Adams said.
Adams said Olive Branch has 17,500 homes which makes it a big job for law enforcement to keep tabs on. He credits part of the city’s reputation for being a safe city to the city’s citizens who are also actively engaged in the process as well.
“We have had almost 500 citizens who have gone through our Citizens Police Academy,” Adams said. “They play an integral role in keeping us informed. They are the eyes and ears of the police department, just like our other citizens are.”
With 103 police officers on the job, Adams said the city has a large boots on the ground presence, but also makes good use of crime fighting technology like license plate reading cameras.
“Our command staff don’t go home at the end of the day and leave the boots on the ground out there,” Adams said. “We have a chief and captains and majors and a command staff who are dressed in uniform and out on patrol in a patrol car to see what is happening in our neighborhoods. I even ride around on those nights with the chief to make sure they have the tools they need to do the job.”
Adams said it is important to keep the city safe so it can continue to grow and attract jobs and industry and have neighborhoods where people want to live in.
“No city is immune to crime,” Adams said. “But when we do have something happen, we work diligently to solve it very quickly. We are just going to continue to focus on making this a safe place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.