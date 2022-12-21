DeSoto County residents expressed grief and offered an outpouring of prayers to the family of slain Southaven football player Christian Saulsberry who was shot and killed Saturday in Walls. A GoFundMe has been created in his honor to cover his funeral and start the Christian Saulsberry Foundation.
Saulsberry, who got his start in youth football at Cherry Valley Park and played for Northpoint Christian School and the Canadian Football League, was attending a party in the 7400 block of Church Road when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. He was 25 years old.
Mark McDaniel, 24, was arrested Saturday afternoon and was charged with second-degree murder. The shooting was a result of a fight that broke out at the party Saulsberry attended.
Saulsberry played college football for Itawamba Community College and the University of West Alabama. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League for 8 games with the Edmonton Elks. The Elks said in a statement that Saulsberry will be greatly missed.
“Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold,” the Elks said. “His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said in a Facebook post that he was devastated to hear the news of Saulsberry’s passing in such a horrible act of violence.
“We are sickened after hearing the details of what happened, mad at the senseless act, and terribly sad to see one of our bright, kind and promising young men taken from us.”
Musselwhite said Saulsberry was a talented athlete in all sports he played.
“He had a phenomenal career in high school excelling as a multisport athlete in both football and baseball,” Musselwhite said. “His exceptional speed, quickness and agility made him a prospect for any level of play.”
In a comment on Musselwhite’s post, Jayson Beal, a former coach of Saulsberry said he was a determined player.
“He is a prime example of never letting critics get in your way,” Beal said. “I had the pleasure of coaching him with Bill Stoddard on the Southaven Broncos. He was a great person and will be missed and remembered by a lot of people who have been involved in youth sports in Southaven.”
Musselwhite said Saulsberry’s athletic ability was a large part of his identity, but it was his kindness that set him apart.
“While his love for football was a big part of his life, it didn’t define the man Christian Saulsberry,” Musselwhite said. “Christian touched countless lives with his kindness. Our world in Southaven is emptier today as we mourn the loss of one of our most special sons.”
The GoFundMe was created to aid the family of Saulsberry with funeral expenses and to create the Christian Saulsberry Foundation.
All proceeds will go to the family to be used toward funeral, burial and any travel expenses they may have. All additional money not used towards those funeral expenses will go to the formation of the “Christian Saulsberry Foundation.” The family is setting up this nonprofit Foundation to help other small college student athletes fulfill their dream of becoming professional athletes much like Christian. It will help pay out of pocket expenses for small school athletes to attend camps, combines or other events. The GoFundMe has currently raised over $3,000 of its $15,000 goal. To donate visit: https://gofund.me/4abb7198
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.