Founder and lead pastor for The Orchard Church of Tupelo, Baldwyn, and Oxford, Bryan Collier is one of the featured presenters at a Men’s Conference, set for Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Crossroads DeSoto Church, 1471 Highway 51 North in Hernando. Open to all interested men, the conference also serves as a kick-off for the new men’s ministry of the DeSoto County church.