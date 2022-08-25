Northwest Mississippi Community College is pleased to announce that Betty Ginn, practical nursing instructor, has been promoted to the position of director of the college’s practical nursing program.
“I am honored to be able to impact the practical nursing program, including students, faculty and the community, because together, we build the future of nursing,” Ginn said.
Originally joining Northwest as an adjunct instructor in 2017, Ginn became a full-time instructor the following year at the college’s Ashland campus, independently running the location’s practical nursing program. Her past career experience as a registered nurse includes working for Bayada Pediatric Homecare and, most recently, Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.
Ginn became a licensed practical nurse in 1998 after completing her studies at Montana State University. She went on to earn an associate’s degree in nursing from the Mississippi University for Women (MUW) and a master’s in nursing from the University of Arizona (UA).
In February of 2020, she was named the Northwest Employee of the Month by the Senatobia Rotary Club. Other recognitions have included earning the Academic Excellence in Clinical Leadership award from UA, being inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International with a GPA of 3.936, receiving the Hero on the Home Front award from Bayada Pediatric Homecare, and the Excellence in Nursing award from MUW.
According to Ginn, who describes herself as self-motivated and organized, her desire is to ensure that all faculty members have the tools to deliver an excellent education to students in the program.
