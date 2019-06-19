Workers with SDT Telecom Infrastructure Services pull conduit Tuesday in a Southaven neighborhood that will be one of the first in DeSoto County to receive C Spire’s ultra-fast Gigabit speed internet access, award-winning live streaming TV and premium digital home phone service. Parts of Southaven, Olive Branch, Hernando and several unincorporated areas of the county are slated to receive the next-generation broadband infrastructure this summer.