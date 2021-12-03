A major throughway in Olive Branch is expected to be closed beginning Sunday morning.
A portion of Germantown Road north of the Plantation Subdivision will be cut off from traffic to upgrade a railroad crossing, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Olive Branch City Engineer Andy Swims said he expects the upgrades to be complete by Tuesday night, Dec. 7, and the road to open back up by Wednesday morning, Dec. 8.
RJ Corman Railroad Group owns the rail line and will be tearing out the crossing on Germantown Road and replacing it with a new, smoother one, according to Swims.
Nearby residents will be able to come and go, but all other drivers will need to take an alternate route indicated by signs to be placed before the upgrades begin.
