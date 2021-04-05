Genlabs, a Chino, California-based cleaning supplies manufacturer announced this week that they plan to expand their operations in Olive Branch.
The chemical blending and packaging company has purchased 11 acres of land across the street from its existing facility at 10905 Ridgeway Industrial Dr. where the company will build a new 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art building.
The current facility is about 90,000 square feet and manufactures liquid laundry and car care products.
CEO Joyce Nicola said Genlabs has outgrown the current building.
"It's exciting," Nicola said. "We have been in Olive Branch for over 20 years and our demand is such that we have to add to our production there."
The Olive Branch facility makes cleaning products for a variety of private labels. The site has over 100 mixing tanks ranging from 500 to 15,000 gallons in size to accommodate a wide range of batches. The three high speed manufacturing lines can fill containers ranging from 2 ounces to 2.5 gallons, as well as five and 55 gallon containers.
The facility also has six high-speed label machines to label all types of bottles, as well as induction, sealing, and shrink wrapping capabilities.
Nicola said Genlabs has over 40 years of experience formulating, blending, and packaging a large selection of products. The company also has a location in Chino.
"We blend and package for some very large U.S. companies," Nicola said.
Nicola said the new building, which is expected to cost between $8 million, will house a fourth manufacturing line and will add over 100 new jobs.
Company officials will arrive by private jet on Tuesday at the Olive Branch Airport to sign the final documents and walk the property.
"Our president, Dave Dobbins, myself and two other family members will meet with the real estate agent, architect, and then go over the plans," Nicola said.
Dobbins said in an e-mail that the company has been in Olive Branch for over 15 years and that the people of north Mississippi have been extraordinary to work with.
"We love the people of Mississippi," Dobbins said. "So different from the people in our Chino location."
