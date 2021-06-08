Unofficial General Election Results for June 8:
HERNANDO
Ward 2:
Andrew Miller-I: 203
Jerrett Mashaw-R: 59
TOWN OF WALLS top five wins for Board of Alderman:
Dayle: 40
Lauer: 46
Waddey: 38
Farmer: 53
McLemore: 58
White: 53
Young: 43
OLIVE BRANCH
Mayor
Ken Adams-R: 3299/67.2%
Don Hall-D: 1606/32.7%
Alderman-At-Large
Vanessa Caswell: 1694
George Collins: 3155
Ward 1
Michael Chandler: 458
Gil Earhart: 710
Ward 2
Pat Hamilton: 797
Theresa Gillespie Isom: 385
Ward 3
Joy Henderson-R: 493
Jarvis Cook-D: 312
Ward 4
David Wallace: 599
Ward 5
Jan Aldridge: 286
Diane Black: 168
Ward 6
Dale Dickerson: 361
SOUTHAVEN
Mayor
Darren Musslewhite: 2567
Tommy Henley: 1411
Alderman-At-Large
Brandy Gull: 1005
George Payne: 2968
Ward 1
Kelly: 386
Ward 2
Hoots: 421
Reed: 163
Ward 3
Jerome: 417
McLaurin: 89
Ward 4
Joel Gallagher: 419
Ward 5
Wright: 231
Wheeler: 550
Ward 6
Flores: 810
McKelvy Hamner: 281
HORN LAKE
Mayor - Final
Latimer: 1079
Stokes: 883
Bostick: 365
Alderman-At-Large
Klein: 1329
Egner: 963
Ward 1
Michael Guice: 193
Lindsay Larson: 163
Ward 2
Tommy Bledsoe: 402
Torrence Moore: 232
Ward 3
Jackie Bostick: 177
Marie Morano: 80
Ward 4
David Young: 149
Lisa Hall-Hayes: 122
Ward 5
LaShonda Johnson: 205
Ward 6
Robby Dupree: 303
Charlotte Armstrong: 246
