Campaigners at the Polls

Campaigners at the polls at Pleasant Hill Fire Station in Olive Branch on Tuesday, June 8.

Unofficial General Election Results for June 8:

HERNANDO

Ward 2:

Andrew Miller-I: 203

Jerrett Mashaw-R: 59

TOWN OF WALLS top five wins for Board of Alderman:

Dayle: 40

Lauer: 46

Waddey: 38

Farmer: 53

McLemore: 58

White: 53

Young: 43

OLIVE BRANCH

Mayor

Ken Adams-R: 3299/67.2%

Don Hall-D: 1606/32.7%

Alderman-At-Large

Vanessa Caswell: 1694

George Collins: 3155

Ward 1

Michael Chandler: 458

Gil Earhart: 710

Ward 2

Pat Hamilton: 797

Theresa Gillespie Isom: 385

Ward 3

Joy Henderson-R: 493

Jarvis Cook-D: 312

Ward 4

David Wallace: 599

Ward 5

Jan Aldridge: 286

Diane Black: 168

Ward 6

Dale Dickerson: 361

SOUTHAVEN

Mayor

Darren Musslewhite: 2567

Tommy Henley: 1411

Alderman-At-Large

Brandy Gull: 1005

George Payne: 2968

Ward 1

Kelly: 386

Ward 2

Hoots: 421

Reed: 163

Ward 3

Jerome: 417

McLaurin: 89

Ward 4

Joel Gallagher: 419

Ward 5

Wright: 231

Wheeler: 550

Ward 6

Flores: 810

McKelvy Hamner: 281

HORN LAKE

Mayor - Final

Latimer: 1079

Stokes: 883

Bostick: 365

Alderman-At-Large

Klein: 1329

Egner: 963

Ward 1

Michael Guice: 193

Lindsay Larson: 163

Ward 2

Tommy Bledsoe: 402

Torrence Moore: 232

Ward 3

Jackie Bostick: 177

Marie Morano: 80

Ward 4

David Young: 149

Lisa Hall-Hayes: 122

Ward 5

LaShonda Johnson: 205

Ward 6

Robby Dupree: 303

Charlotte Armstrong: 246

