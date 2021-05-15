The Genealogy Library on Highway 51 South in Hernando was the setting on May 5th for a luncheon honoring Vickie Durbin, an active volunteer and member who is moving to Texas. Among those present at the gathering were Lisa Vincent, Janice Beck, Barbara Frazier, honoree Vickie Durbin, and Theresa Fisher.
Durbin joined the local Genealogical Society of DeSoto County after becoming interested in family research on-line. Not only did she discover additional information about her family tree in the local area, but she also enjoyed informative programs and friendships with people having similar interests. She intends to find a genealogy group in her new location.
Now that Covid-19 guidelines have eased, the local group plans to resume programs on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00. The meeting will be at the Mississippi Extension Department garden adjacent to the genealogy library. Kaye Strong, a Master Gardener, will present a program about “Plants that Changed History.” She will also share vital information on poisonous plants. All interested persons are invited to attend the program and also to remain for the business session to follow.
