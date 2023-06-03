Garrison Starr is in an interesting place in her life and music career right now.
She has two new albums coming out, a busy touring schedule, and recently appeared for the first time ever on the Grand Ol’ Opry.
But it hasn’t always been easy. Starr, who is the daughter of Walt and Julie Starr of Hernando but now calls Los Angeles home, feels like she is always a couple of minutes late to the party. Just when it seems like she has her career figured out, it changes again.
“I have felt for a long time like I am just a couple of steps behind,” Starr said in a phone interview. “I guess I am a late bloomer. That’s just been my timing and my path up to this point. But I am sure grateful that I have found a home in the music industry and grateful to have gotten to a place where at least I understand that it all starts with me regardless of what happens on the outside.”
Starr’s music career has been a journey of discovery, self-love, and forgiveness. She grew up in an evangelical Christian community, but knew from a young age that she was gay.
Starr recorded her first album at age 18 and went on to college at Ole Miss. But before she had a chance to come to terms with her sexuality, she was outed as a lesbian which left her humiliated, traumatized, bitter, and angry.
She moved to Memphis where she worked at Ardent studios and played at various clubs. A representative from Geffen Records heard her band playing in a local club and signed her to a development deal.
Starr headed to Los Angeles where Geffen Records released her album “18 Over Me,” a collection of country acoustic pop infused songs in 1997. The song “Superhero” received wide radio airplay and led to tours with Steve Earle and the all-female Lillith Fair, where she met musical heroes Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, and Sara Maclachlan.
But just when it seemed like she was on the verge of a career breakout, Geffen Records dropped her from the label and her career stalled. She found herself having to start again as an independent musician without the backing of a major studio. It would be five more years before she released another album.
“I felt like it’s not fair,” Starr said. “I felt like they didn’t want me to make it, or that somebody is blacklisting me. That has been a frustrating part of my career trajectory. It has been something that I have struggled against - wanting to be a victim instead of just doing the work and figuring out what it is that I want to do and where I want to go with my music.”
A career move to Nashville didn’t produce the results she was hoping for either.
“Moving to Nashville was really lonely for me,” Starr said. “I didn’t feel like I had a tight community there. Back then, all my friends were married with kids and I wasn’t. It was just hard for me. Honestly, if I were to live in Nashville now, it would be a totally different situation.”
Starr moved back to LA, a city which has always been very safe and welcoming. She said Los Angeles saved her and provided the inspiration for two of her albums - “Songs from Takeoff to Landing” and “Airstreams and Satellites.”
“Los Angeles has always been a great source of comfort for me,” Starr said. “I will always be grateful to this town for what it gave me.”
Being in Los Angeles helped her come to grips with her sexuality too. Her song “The Devil In Me” off of the album “Girl I Used to Be” exposed the religious bigotry that forced her to leave the South and left her so scarred.
“I don’t think anybody gets to claim who God is,” Starr said. “And certainly nobody gets to wag their finger in my face about it. I don’t think that’s right.”
Starr revitalized her career as a music writer for television with songs appearing on shows like “Hart of the South,” Grey’s Anatomy,” “Nashville,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and MTVs “The Hills” - and commercials, including a 2022 Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile starring Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.
“Synch writing is a place where a lot of artists want to get in to and for various reasons can’t,” Starr said. “It is very sound specific. So you have to learn how to wear a different bunch of hats. Actually, I think it made me into a much better writer, having to sort of pivot. I like the challenge of that.”
And as an independent artist, she has had the freedom to record what she wants and to collaborate on songs with other artists, which has been extremely rewarding professionally.
One of those collaborations is “My Sister, My Brother,” a collection of songs that she wrote with Sean McConnell. Starr recently completed a tour with McConnell, and their self-titled EP will be released in late September.
The pair recently appeared on the Grand Ol’ Opry where they performed two cuts from the album - “My Sister, My Brother” and “Nothing Without You.”
Starr said she was humbled by the reception they received at the Opry. When they pulled up to find out where they needed to park, Starr said they had a spot waiting for them with a big parking plaque that read “Reserved for My Sister, My Brother” May 12.
“When we pulled up to the guard gate, the guard said they were so excited that I was here,” Starr said. “Every single person was so nice and so welcoming.”
Songwriter Jim Lauderdale and Del McCoury were backstage.
“That was so cool,” Starr said. “Jim is Country Music Americana. And Del McCoury is Bluegrass royalty.”
McConnell had performed on the Opry before and Starr said he tried to get her ready mentally for the experience, cautioning her that she was going to feel overwhelmed with emotion the minute she stood inside the famous “circle” on the world’s most famous stage.
“Sean told me that I was going to lose it and that I needed to be prepared,” Starr said. “I was like, whatever. I was excited, but I didn’t believe all that. But when I did step into the “circle,” I almost did pass out right before I started singing. I was like, get yourself together girl. Your family is here. Don’t blow it. And honestly, it was the nicest experience I’ve ever had in any venue anywhere ever.”
Starr said with all of the ups and downs she’s been through, she is now in a happy place musically. She’s not as angry as she was back in her 20s. And she is super excited about her new album called “Garrison Starr: The Gospel Truth,” which will be out in October. She describes the songs on the album as “swamp gospel hymns for humans.”
The songs have helped her get over the abuse she suffered from the evangelical church growing up and to reconnect with her musical roots.
“I’m excited about it because I feel like it has helped me reclaim my spirituality,” Starr said. “I feel like I was in a spiritual No man’s land for a while. Now that I have worked through the trauma, I feel like spiritually I am in a place where I am deconstructing and reconstructing. And this record has been a big part of it.”
While Starr doesn’t believe she will ever go back to church, she hopes people will be able to deconstruct and reconstruct their own spirituality with this music and come together and sing.
“I want people to sing these songs with me,” Starr said. “The one thing I miss about church was the community singing and getting to sing with everybody and learning to sing the harmonies. It was a sacred thing to be singing with other people and everyone is on the same page in that moment. These songs are for everybody. I am excited to have songs that I hope people will sing along with me.”
The album’s first single, “Shame the Devil,” will be released on June 9.
For Garrison Starr, a new chapter has begun.
“I am really excited about this music,” Starr said. “People have been responding really well to it on the road. I hope this will be inspirational for others.”
