Garbage service will be affected during the Independence Day holiday in the unincorporated areas of DeSoto County.
Waste Pro USA will not service on Thursday, July 4. Service Routes will run one day late the rest of the week.
County curbside rubbish and debris collection will also be affected. The county will not pick up on Thursday and Friday, July 4-5.
The County Rubbish Facility at 5255 West Sandidge Road in Olive Branch will be closed on Thursday July 4 only. Friday and Saturday operations will be on the regular business schedule, open until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For any questions visit desotocountyms.gov or call the office of DeSoto County Environmental Services at 662-469-8152 or 662-469-8000 during regular business hours.
Garbage collection in DeSoto County municipalities typically follow the same schedule of no collection on Thursday, but collection will be moved ahead one day for the remainder of the week.
