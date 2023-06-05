Saturday night found the auditorium at the Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 5100 Dean Road in Lake Cormorant, MS filled with fans and vocal supporters of the contestants in this years, “Miss Full-figure Beauty Pageant” hosted by pageant director, Tiera Williams.
Miss Williams is regional director for the pageant, and based in Louisiana. Her office has her traveling to and hosting events in the mid-south for the New Jersey based pageants organization, founded by Theresa Randolph in 1989.
Williams herself was the 2024 “People's Choice” winner and when contacted by Theresa Randolph, and asked if she would come onboard as a pageant director for this region, Williams accepted.
Williams works full-time with Homeland Security in Louisiana, but finds time to host area Full-figure pageants; this one Saturday held here in Desoto County. Four contestants entered, supported by family and contributing friends who attended in hopes that their loved ones would win awards. And all four ladies did so.
Miss Full-figured Pageants are held yearly and according to Williams, “We post upcoming invitations each June for ladies who are between 18 and 60 years of age, all races, all nationalities, who want to participate the following year and begin the process of informing potential sponsors for the following years competition. Already, with this event just ending, we are getting inquiries from ladies who want to participate next year on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MSFFUSAMS”
The pageant can also be contacted at: msfullfiguredms@gmail.com
Saturday evening's event winners included:
Ms. Full-Figured USA MS Swimwear: Monquie Banks
Ms. Full-Figured USA MS Photogenic: Candace Smith
Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. MS 1st Runner Up: Tiffeney Williams
Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. MS PLUS 1st Runner Up: Sara Benson
Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. Rising Star Tiffeney Williams
Ms. Full- Figured U.S.A. MS People’s Choice Monquie Banks
Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. MS Congeniality Sara Benson
Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. MS Social Media Tiffeney Williams
Vendors were present and everyone in attendance had a wonderful time, cheering their favorites and taking photos. The presentation was very professional and well managed with trophies awarded, banners, and crowns given to the glamorous winners.
Thanks and appreciation also goes to Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church, of Lake Cormorant, MS for allowing the sanctuary to be the location for the gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.