Amanda Perry Perry was just starting to get used to the idea of having the house all to herself. Her 25 year-old son was out of the house and working, and her 21 year-old daughter was off to college at Alcorn State University.
But a phone call in February three years ago from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services changed all of that. She would go from being an empty nester, to suddenly having six new children to care for.
“I have a half sister that I am estranged from who suffers from mental illness and is an addict,” Perry said. “I got a call from CPS letting me know that they were taking my sister’s six children into custody.”
CPS checked with other relatives to see if any family members wanted to take the children in, but no one could afford to take six children in at once. Faced with the only other option of seeing the children split up and sent to multiple foster homes, Perry said she told CPS that she would take guardianship of 12 year-old Travis, 11 year-old Travon, 10 year-old Travell, nine year-old Tremaine, seven year-old Terrell, and four year-old Tia.
“CPS said they had foster parents, but because there were six children, they couldn’t put them in one home. They had four homes they were going to put them in,” Perry said. “That’s when I was like, uh, no. They have already been through enough than to be separated. I actually don’t even remember thinking about it. I just remember driving to Batesville and getting the children.”
Perry said she knew about her sister’s children and the situation they were in. Her sister had struggled with drugs and alcohol all of her adult life. She would take Christmas and birthday gifts to the children, but did not have a close relationship with her sister because she was the child of an affair that her father had and there was a bit of bad blood there.
“I had people say there is no way they would have taken the kids,” Perry said. “I just said well, those kids had nothing to do with that.”
Perry said she thought she was only going to have the children for about 90 days while her sister got cleaned up and was able to take custody again.
“They told me they were going to put her in rehab and that she should be rehabilitated in about 90 days and then if she wanted her kids back she would have to follow a couple of steps,” Perry said. “She would have to have an approved house for the kids and pass three consecutive drug tests. So I thought I would be doing this temporary.”
That 90 days turned into three years.
“She would not get off the drugs,” Perry said. “She couldn’t pass the drug tests. Now, it is to the point where she doesn’t call on birthdays or Christmas. It’s like she doesn’t have any kids.”
Perry said it took a little getting used to at first having six kids in her three bedroom home in Hernando, but after about three days, the children started to come out of their shells. She had to break them of a few habits like sleeping on the floor.
“I got these nice three tiered and two tiered bunk beds and I would go in their bedroom and they would all be sleeping on the floor,” Perry said. “I had to wake them up and tell them they had to get in bed because we sleep in beds here. And when I first got them, the baby boy would always eat out of the trash can. I think it is because all of the kids had to pretty much fend for themselves, so the big boys were probably able to get more food. Then, whatever they put in the garbage, he went and got it.”
After about six months, Perry had her new little family on a structured schedule. The children were now living a normal life in a safe and loving home.
“That first day after I took them home, I woke up saying ‘what in the heck did I just do?’” Perry said. “But I adjusted. And they adjusted. I got us on a schedule where our routine never changes. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but I keep things consistent with them.”
Perry said her two older children have been very supportive of her decision to take guardianship.
“My son loves to come and play basketball with them,” Perry said. “My daughter will come home and tell me to go and find something fun to do and she will sit with the kids. They have been great.”
Perry is now taking the next step and has started the formal adoption process. The process is expected to take anywhere from a year to a year-and-a-half and will cost about $20,000. She paid a$5,000 deposit to a lawyer in Batesville who is familiar with the case and is giving her a discount to handle the adoption.
“I’ve had them for three years,” Perry said. “I can wait another year for it to be formalized.”
Perry started a GoFundMe page to help raise the $20,000 to cover the adoption costs. People online began referring to the children as the “Hernando Six-Pack.” The GoFund Me exceeded the $20,000 and has raised over $35,000.
Now that the money had been raised to cover the services of a layer, some people have urged her to use the additional money to take the children to Disney. Perry said she plans to use the money instead for a downpayment on a bigger house.
“My house wasn’t big enough when they came here,” Perry said. “And they were a lot smaller then. Right now, they are all in one bedroom. So I’m going to see if there are any builders out there and see if I can get some kind of house. That’s what I want to use the remainder for.”
Looking back, Perry said she is glad the children are in a better place. She also prays that her sister will one day be able to see the children again.
“These kids have never ever heard me say one negative thing about their mom,” Perry said. “I just tell them that their mom is sick and she has to go to the doctor a lot, and that once she gets better we will have her come and see us. But right now, she is not feeling good. People ask me why I have waited so long to finally adopt them. I kept telling myself that she will get off drugs and get better. But I think at this point it’s not going to happen.”
Perry said she can’t even imagine what life would be like now if she had been an empty nester.
“I can’t imagine my house without them,” Perry said. “I’m just glad to see they are in a better place. That’s all they want.”
