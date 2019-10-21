An off-campus incident near a trio of Southaven schools caused a brief lockdown of the schools Friday afternoon.
An argument between two men who were believed to be brothers led to one person being shot and another man put in custody.
In response to the shooting on Idlebrook Cove in Southaven, near Southaven High School, Middle School and Elementary School, the campuses’ exterior doors were locked on the advice of the police department while they sought the shooting suspect.
A spokeswoman for the school district said the doors to the schools were reopened about 35 minutes later, or sometime after 3 p.m. Classes remained in session as per usual while officers searched for the shooting suspect, who was caught and placed in custody. The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.
Neither suspect or victim have been identified.
Parents of children who attend the schools were informed by the school district shortly after the schools were first informed of what happened.
“School officials were notified by the Southaven Police Department that they are searching for a suspect in the area near Southaven High School,” the statement read. “This is related to an incident that occurred in the community, and it is unrelated to the school. Under the advisement of local law enforcement officers, we are locking the exterior doors of Southaven Elementary School, Southaven Middle School, and Southaven High School.”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
