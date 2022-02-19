United Way of the Mid-South, Entergy and The Hill-Hernando Church Family hosted a day of free tax preparation on Saturday to assist low-income families and individuals.
The collaboration between the three groups has been ongoing for the past seven years aimed at helping tax filers with an annual income of $58,000 or less.
The event kicked off the tax prep help that is available through April 14 at the church in Hernando.
“The need is here in the Hernando area to make sure we are getting Mississippi filers covered as it relates to getting their taxes done,” said Andrea Echols, representative with the United Way. “With this partnership, we wanted to pick a site in the area where we can have this free Super Tax Day.”
Amy Davidson with Entergy Mississippi said the service uses volunteers to help families with tax filings.
“This is a great way for people to be engaged with their community by helping one another,” Davidson said. “Our format is that people drop off their paperwork, we’re still being cautious because of the pandemic. We go through with what they have, what they need and call them back if we need to.”
Tax filers are able to return at a later date to pick up their completed filing.
The hours of operation are scheduled with pick up and drop off hours. Pick up days are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Drop off hours are Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All filers must bring with them all W2s, 1099s, photo ID, SS card, and direct deposit information.
Pastor Michael Minor said during tax season they serve a lot of retirees.
“A lot of residents and retirees come through, ask when we’re going to be open, then they come back,” Minor said. “We have this 26,000 square foot building so we thought we’d put some use to it. We want people to come out, it doesn’t cost anything, why go to those other places that take your money.”
No appointments are necessary for the free service. Tax filers can call 211 or 888-709-0630 for more information about the free tax service. Filers can also visit uwmidsouth.org/free=taxprep/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.