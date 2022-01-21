Parents and students needing mid-school year supplies can get them for free this Saturday in Olive Branch.
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8161 Germantown Road, is hosting a free school supply giveaway tomorrow, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pastor Paul Earheart-Brown said the supplies will be available in the church parking lot, free to all elementary, middle and high school students.
“If you or anyone you know needs free school supplies for the rest of this semester, please come to Olive Branch and we'll be happy to give you as many packets as you need,” Earheart-Brown said.
