The Mississippi National Guard is set to host a concert for guardsmen to say "thanks" for their dedicated service during vaccination clinics.
The 41st Army Band will perform on Monday, June 28, in Southaven, outside the Mississippi State Department of Health vaccination clinic, 7312 Hwy 51.
DeSoto County officials say the guardsmen have diligently served at the vaccination site in the county.
“The National Guardsmen who have been working at the vaccination site in DeSoto County have received countless accolades. Because of their hard work, dedication and demeanor, the vaccination site in DeSoto County has run smoothly and served as an example to others,” said District Four Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “We are very grateful for the service they provide to DeSoto County, the state, and abroad.”
On Monday, many guardsmen are returning from a month of rigorous training at Ft. Irwin in California.
The outdoor concert will honor the guardsmen and is open to the public.
The performance starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes to noon. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The First 100 people who show their vaccination card will receive a special button.
