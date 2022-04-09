Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is holding a free Baby Fair on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The baby fair will be held in the Outdoor Rehabilitation Courtyard and will mark the return of an in-person, outdoor baby fair at the hospital.
“We are excited to bring back an in-person baby fair for local parents,” said Lori Porter, mother and baby nurse manager at Baptist DeSoto. “Baptist DeSoto offers award-winning maternity care for our community close to home and we look forward to sharing our services and experts with new parents.”
During the baby fair, moms, dads and other caregivers can learn about car seat and seat belt safety, get healthy pregnancy tips, receive infant CPR information and learn about breastfeeding and hospital lactation support services. Local vendors, a photo booth, giveaways and a grand prize will be highlights of the day. Baptist’s obstetricians, pediatricians and other child health experts will also be on hand to answer questions.
Attendees should park at the north entrance of the hospital, 7601 Southcrest Pkwy. For more information, please call 662-772-4164.
The national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recently designated Baptist DeSoto’s maternity care program as a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care. Quality care with healthier moms and babies is the goal of the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence designation, and Baptist DeSoto meets or exceeds the stringent criteria that emphasizes patient safety and positive clinical outcomes. Baptist DeSoto also meets additional criteria defined by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi’s Maternity Quality Model, a statewide initiative aimed at improving maternal health and making childbirth safer.
