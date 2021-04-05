Northwest Mississippi Community College announced fifteen students were inducted into the 2020-2021 Northwest Hall of Fame.
The highest honor a student can achieve is the hall of fame induction.
Selection is based on a student’s academic accomplishments and involvement in student life, according to school officials.
Instructors nominate students who are then voted on by a committee. Honorees were recognized at the March 11 Board of Trustees meeting at the Senatobia campus, according to a news release.
Four students from Southaven were inducted.
Skylar Gardner, Tabitha Willis, Courtney Carlson and Nicholas Gibson.
Gardner, a graduate of DeSoto Central High School, is studying theatre and plans to attend the University of Mississippi.
Willis, is a graduate from Northwest’s EMT-Paramedic program and currently works as a paramedic in DeSoto County.
Carlson is majoring in biology and plans to pursue a degree in management.
Gibson, a Haslett High School graduate, is majoring biology and plans to transfer to Mississippi State University, all according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.