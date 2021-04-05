Students being inducted into Northwest’s Hall of Fame were honored at the college’s March Northwest Board of Trustees meeting. Front row: (from left) Kierra Hudson, Courtney Carlson, Aubrey Triplett, Tabitha Willis, Raylah Quarles, Anna Davis, and Shonta Bowen; back row: Chapell Chumley, Devontre Burdette, Dr. Michael Heindl, Matthew Silvers, Nicholas Gibson, Skylar Gardner, and Luisa Macedo.