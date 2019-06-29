Southaven Police Friday evening released new information regarding the officer-involved shooting of a suspect at a local gas station/convenience store Thursday.
Police reported that Michael A. Jones, age 19 of Memphis, was arrested on charges of armed robbery. The charge stems from a robbery and aggravated assault earlier in the week.
A young woman was robbed at gunpoint and shot at as she fled the area late Wednesday night, police said. Only minor injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the 8600 block of Yorktown.
Police also expect more charges against Jones to be filed. He is currently being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando on charges of armed robbery and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. He is being held on $150,000 bond with a July 10 court date scheduled.
Jones is one of four men that were involved in the officer-involved shooting at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road at I-55 Thursday afternoon.
The others were identified as Dantirius Freeman, age 18 of Memphis; Mikkos McIntosh, age 17 of Memphis; and Antavious Whitelo, age 17, also of Memphis.
Freeman has an active warrant for conspiracy to commit a crime and armed robbery. He is awaiting extradition back to Shelby County.
Both McIntosh and Whitelo have also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and armed robbery.
One of the suspects wounded when officers tried to apprehend them Thursday afternoon at the Raceway gas station, part of an undercover sting operation connected to the Yorktown incident Wednesday night.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
