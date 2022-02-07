Two former employees from the Williams-Sonoma distribution center in Olive Branch have filed a lawsuit filed against Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for failure to properly pay wages.
The pair, former hourly employees, filed an unpaid wage lawsuit in federal court against Williams-Sonoma, Inc and Williams-Sonoma Direct, Inc. for violations of Federal minimum wage law and breach of contract.
The employees were not paid their last paycheck, according to Getman, Sweeney & Dunn Law Firm. The class and collective action lawsuit charges Williams-Sonoma with failing to pay minimum wages as required federal law, and all promised wages.
The case files claims for minimum wages and liquidated (or double) damages under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”).
The lawsuit says that Williams-Sonoma failed to pay hourly workers their paycheck on time and failed to pay them their last paycheck upon termination. The case also covers claims for breach of contract because Williams-Sonoma failed to pay hourly workers for all of the hours they worked at their promised rate of pay.
“Workers rely on their employers to pay their wages and to do so on time,” said Attorney Matt Dunn. “When employers, especially when giant companies like Williams-Sonoma, fail to pay wages, this harms workers, their families, and our communities.”
