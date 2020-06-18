A man who spent years dedicated to serving the people of DeSoto County has passed away.
Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home reported on social media the death of Floyd S. Robertson, age 83 of Hernando, on Sunday, June 14, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors also paid tribute to Robertson on its website Tuesday morning.
Robertson served the county for many years as a judge and county supervisor, having served on the Board of Supervisors from 1975 until his retirement on Jan. 1, 1988.
He also was Justice of the Peace from 1960-1968, Rubbish Pit Supervisor from 1991-1992, and was Veteran Services Officer from 2008-2009.
His wife Joan is still serving DeSoto County as a Planning Commissioner.
Robertson was a member of the Marine Corps League and a supporter of the county’s Marine Corps JROTC program.
In business, Robertson was a merchant in Lake Cormorant for several decades as managing partner of DeSoto Farming, along with Bannie Ramage and Bill Austin.
Away from work, Robertson was an avid crappie fisherman and hunter, and had excelled as an athlete and official in sports.
Survivors include wife Joan; children Renee Robertson of Southaven; Michael Robertson and his partner Richard of Memphis; and Robby Robertson and his wife Lisa of Lake Cormorant. He also leaves his step-daughter, Jennifer Moore and her husband Steve of Lake Cormorant, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service was held on Wednesday, June 17, at Hernando United Methodist Church for his family with no visitation or reception held.