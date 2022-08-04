Former Southaven Fire Chief Vernon McCammon was selected as the very first person to be recognized on the wall at City Hall in the newly created Tribute Hall.
McCammon was the city’s first official fire chief when Southaven became a city in 1980 and served as a firefighter for nearly 40 years.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite noted that McCammon has been a big part of the Southaven community since he moved to the city with his wife in the 1960s, where he raised his family, helped build facilities, and helped out wherever there was a need.
“There could not have been an easier decision by our Board of Aldermen and me than to make the very first honoree, Chief Veron McCammon,” Mayor Darren Musselwhite wrote in his blog.
The city created the Tribute Hall space in 2020 when City Hall was renovated, but plans to honor prominent citizens who have played a significant role in the city’s history with a photo on the wall were derailed when COVID 19 hit and forced the city to close the doors and put the brakes on having tributes and gatherings in the space.
In June, Musselwhite informed aldermen that he wanted to begin the process of honoring individuals and turn the room across from Tribute Hall into a city archive that will be used to house historic documents and photos highlighting the city’s history.
“This is a great, high-profile location to honor our people and our history,” Musselwhite said.
McCammon joined the Southaven Fire Department as a volunteer in October 1968, 12 years before Southaven became a city. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1971 and then Chief in 1974. While serving as Fire Chief in the 1970s, McCammon also joined the first-ever EMS service in DeSoto County. He became the obvious choice to become chief when Southaven became a city in April 1980.
Musselwhite said McCammon served as Fire Chief during monumental growth years when the fire department grew from having one fire station and one red, land-line phone, to four stations and having all the latest modern technology when he retired in October 2006.
“During this time, he hired and mentored hundreds of men and women who’ve followed his outstanding model of service,” Musselwhite said.
When asked during a sit down with Musselwhite what the key to his success as a leader was, McCammon responded, “I’m a people person.”
“Indeed you are, sir,” Musselwhite wrote. “Thank you for your service and congratulations.”
