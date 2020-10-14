Former Horn Lake Alderman Tim Smith has died, according to an announcement from the city of Horn Lake on Facebook.
Smith served with the city of Horn Lake starting in 1981. He worked from 1981 to 1989, 1997 to 2001 and 2005 to 2019, according to the city’s post. When not serving as an alderman, he served on the planning commission, the design review and as a reserve police officer.
“I’ve seen it grow up from a two-lane Goodman Road county road to the five-lane highway it is now and everything that is along it,” Smith told The DeSoto Times-Tribune following his 2019 retirement. “I want to see Horn Lake prosper and do well and at times we have prospered. We’re starting to move again and I feel like I’ve given a lot to the city, but in turn I feel like the city has given a whole lot to me.”
Smith was a Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame nominee among other distinctions, but the work of which he was most proud was “his efforts towards recruiting industry and retail to the City of Horn Lake, the retail center at Bullfrog corner and his influence on the Interstate Boulevard and Windchase Projects,” according to the city’s post.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said after his retirement that Alderman Smith stood up for and fought for the residents of Horn Lake.
“Aldermen Smith wasn’t a politician,” Latimer said at the time of Smith’s retirement. “He would just say, ‘This is what I believe is right,’ or ‘I don’t think this is good for the city.’ He was just right out there with it.”
The city’s post said arrangements will be announced in the future.
“On behalf of the City of Horn Lake, Alderman Smith was a dedicated and long term Alderman who will certainly be missed,” the post said.
