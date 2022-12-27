On Monday, former gubernatorial candidate and state representative, Robert Foster, said he will make a special announcement this week regarding his plans for 2023.
“The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different. This week we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”, said Foster
In 2019, Foster ran for governor where he garnered national attention for his conservative viewpoints that helped him win the state’s third largest county and receive nearly twenty percent of the vote statewide with little campaign funds.
For his legislative work, he was named as one of the “Top 35 and Under Politicians and Politicos in Mississippi” by the Clarion Ledger. Albeit a rookie legislator, he held top scores by both BIPEC (Business and Industry Political Education Committee) and Americans for Prosperity for his strong business-friendly and limited-government voting record. He was also named a “Champion of Freedom” from AFP in 2016 and 2017. In 2016 & 2017, The American Conservative Union Foundation named Robert as one of the top three Conservative Legislators in Mississippi by awarding him with their “Award for Conservative Excellence” and in 2018 awarded him with their “Award for Conservative Achievement”.
Robert and his wife Heather, along with their two children, are active members of Hernando Baptist Church.
