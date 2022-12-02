Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt will be the keynote speaker at a fundraising breakfast for the North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes event in Februrary.
The fundraiser will be held at 7 AM, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Richt was the head football coach at the University of Georgia for 15 years and at Miami, his alma mater, for 3 years. His teams won two SEC championships, five SEC division titles and one ACC division title. He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2002, 2005), 2017 ACC Coach of the Year and the 2017 national Walter Camp Coach of the Year. He played college football as a quarterback at Miami. He spent 14 years as a Florida State assistant to Bobby Bowden, who led him to the Lord.
Title sponsor for the event is the Landers Auto Group which includes five dealerships in Southaven. Table sponsorships are $1,200 or $600 with individual tickets at $120. All proceeds benefit the FCA. Tickets may be ordered online at www.northcentralmsfca.org. Contact Cecil Sowell at 901.409.1927 or csowell@fca.org. for more information.
