Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave the thumbs up to the city's first Food Truck Friday event.
The city recently began allowing food trucks to operate on city property at The Arena at Southaven on US- 51 and at the Springfest parking lot at Snowden Grove.
The first trucks to participate in the event were Grisanti 9 Dough 1 and Southern Taco Bar at Snowden Grove.
Musselwhite said there has been a lot of interest among food truck operators to come to Southaven, but many were already booked. He expects the event will grow each week with more trucks setting up shop.
"This is a new event and takes time to ramp up," Musselwhite wrote in his Mayor's blog on Facebook. Each week should increase food options at both locations."
Although Food Truck Friday is a lunch hour event, Musselwhite said the city will consider adjusting the hours as well as adding more food trucks at other city events.
"Please be patient and give us a chance to get this going," Musselwhite said.
The food trucks will be at Snowden Grove location from 10 to 3 p.m.
