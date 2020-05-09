C-17 airplanes from the Tennessee Air National Guard will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a statewide flyover Tuesday, May 12.
Part of the flyover will take the aircraft over Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and finish in the Mid-South over Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven.
The flyover, which is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency, will coincide with National Nurses Week which ends May 12.
Aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing (C-17) in Memphis will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the Memphis area.
The aircraft should appear over the Olive Branch hospital about 2 p.m that afternoon and over Baptist-DeSoto about 2:17 p.m. All times are local and subject to change.
“We are incredibly grateful to the men and women serving our state in the healthcare field. This flyover is a small token of our appreciation,” said Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General, Tennessee Air National Guard. “When you look to the skies on Tuesday, remember to say thank you to the Tennesseans all across our state who are working to protect us from this virus.”
More than 963 Airmen and Soldiers have volunteered from the Tennessee National Guard in response to this pandemic.
“The response to this pandemic has required a team-of-teams approach combining multiple agencies in a unity of effort. Our National Guard team gets a chance to work alongside our civilian and State healthcare personnel every day,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “This flyover is our opportunity to acknowledge our interagency and civilian teammates’ vital service on the front lines of the battle.”