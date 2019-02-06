Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare recently named former Mississippi state Sen. Merle Flowers as the new Chairman of the Board of the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital. Flowers will serve a two-year term as Chairman.
“Merle has been a long-time advocate for our hospital in Olive Branch, and has served on our Board since we opened five years ago,” said hospital president David Baytos. “Since its opening, the hospital has experience significant growth in those whom we serve and the services offered. I look forward to Merle leading our Board into the future.”
“I am honored, thrilled, and eager to serve as the new Board Chairman for the world class healthcare team at Methodist Hospital,” said Flowers. “DeSoto County and the entire Mid-South has benefited from the much needed shot in the arm that the hospital in Olive Branch has provided. In a short few years since opening, the annual numbers of patients served are staggering with over 42,000 emergency room visits last year alone. There will be over 600 babies delivered and over 500 cardio care procedures performed in 2019. Indigent care given is averaging over 10 percent per year. Along with the healthcare benefits, the hospital is having a huge impact on our economy and good paying jobs. We are truly blessed to have such a high quality, cost effective, patient and family centered care facility like Methodist LeBonheur in DeSoto County.”
Flowers succeeds Lee Smart as Board Chairman. Flowers served as a state senator for DeSoto County from 2004-2012, and resides in Olive Branch.
(0) comments
