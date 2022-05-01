Joshua Flores was only weeks away from finishing the application process for the U.S. Naval Academy when disaster struck.
The Northpoint Christian High School senior snapped his collarbone in half last August during a football tackle drill. Faced with a January deadline to have the application completed, Flores had yet to complete the hardest part of the application - the rigorous candidate fitness assessment where he would have to complete a shuttle run, crunches, pull-ups, push-ups, basketball throw, and 1-mile run.
“I went up against the biggest guy on the team,” Flores said. “It was my good buddy, Chris Gilliland. I’m not a big guy. I’m 6’2, 200 pounds. This guy is 6’4 and 293 pounds. He’s a big guy and an All-state offensive lineman. He felt terrible. But I was like dude, it’s fine. It’s football.”
The injury required surgery and a metal plate and eight screws in his shoulder. The doctor told him it would take a minimum of 10 weeks to recover.
Flores thought his dream was over.
“I was two weeks out from taking my candidate’s assessment,” Flores said. “And the application was due January 31. I thought, I’m done. There is no way I am going to be able to come back from this. It’s not going to happen.”
Flores said his mother sat him down and told him “if God wants you to go, he will provide a way. It’s as simple as that.”
An aviation enthusiast from an early age, Flores said he always wanted to be a fighter pilot. He was fascinated by a documentary series on The History Channel called “Dogfights.” The TV series featured historical re-enactments of actual air-to-air combat in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War.
Flores said there was a point where he could almost quote certain episodes and the stories of the former pilots who were engaged in those dogfights.
“So I’ve always had a fascination with it,” Flores said.
Flores had his mind set on attending Texas A&M, but two years ago his father, Southaven Alderman Raymond Flores, took him to the Memphis Tigers game at the Liberty Bowl where the team was set to play the Navy Midshipmen.
Before the game, he spoke with some sailors at the hotel where the team was staying at and it ended up changing his career plans forever.
“I thought, what the heck? Let’s go talk to them,” Flores said. “I visited with some recruiters who asked if I had an interest in the Navy. They talked to me and I walked away knowing what I wanted to do.”
Flores was even more impressed when he saw the Midshipmen dressed in their white uniforms get on the bus to the Liberty Bowl. It was a cold, rainy day, but the students showed no signs of acknowledging that they were getting rained on.
“They looked stone-faced as one-by-one they got on the bus,” Flores said. “It was pouring rain but they didn’t flinch. I said ‘dad, they’re not even flinching and it is freezing cold and raining outside.’ He looked at me and said ‘that’s the Academy.’”
Flores said something clicked in his head and from then on he felt God was telling him to go to the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I looked it up and did some research and knew that there was nothing else for me,” Flores said.
Flores said he was determined not to let his injury hold him back and set off on a road to recovery. He stopped taking the opioids which were prescribed to help get him through the pain and five days after surgery delivered a speech at Senior Chapel.
“As senior class president I did not want to get up there on some serious narcotics and humiliate myself and make the whole grade look bad,” Flores said.
About two weeks after surgery, he took his arm out of the sling early and started raising it parallel to see how far he could go.
A week later he got it to about 45 degrees above his shoulder, then tried for 10 more degrees, then 15 more degrees the next day. Then he started doing pull-ups to help rebuild the muscle mass he had lost in his left arm and torso.
“By four weeks after surgery I was able to put my arm over my head,” Flores said. “Every day I got up and said I’m going to get better the next day and better the next day.”
Flores ended up being fully cleared by his doctor seven weeks after surgery.
“When he cut me up on September 3, Dr. (Kenneth) Weiss said ‘man, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,’’” Flores said. “He said ten weeks recovery. He really thought it was going to be 13 or 14 weeks. I look back to what my mother said about if God truly wanted me to go there He would provide a way. And truly, He provided one.”
Flores took the candidate assessment test and was cleared in late October. He will graduate from Northpoint Christian School on May 14 and report to “Plebe Summer,” an intense physical and mental summer training program required of all incoming freshmen to turn civilians into midshipmen, on June 30.
Flores said although Plebe year will be difficult, he knows he made the right choice.
“I know exactly what I am getting in to,” Flores said. “Plebe year is awful. It’s meant to break you then build you back up to show that you can succeed in anything. Then I have five years of mandatory service after that. I’m nervous, but I’m more excited. This is awesome. It is a great way to serve my country and it is a great way to get a really good education. It was an opportunity that was just calling me.”
He’s planning on majoring in aeronautical engineering and would like to become a naval aviator.
“If I set my mind to it, I know there is nothing I can’t do,” Flores said. “I told my parents after surgery that I don’t care what happens as long as I fly the plane or drive the boat. But I would love to fly fighters - F-18, F-35 - whatever. Heck, put me on some kind of carrier-bound F-16 or A-4E, I would be perfectly happy with that. Truly, wherever they put me, I’m not going to complain.”
Looking back, Flores said he doesn’t regret “taking one for the team” and going up against the much larger Gilliland in football practice that resulted in his injury.
“I’m okay with it,” Flores said. “I overcame it. It was just part of the journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.