In the past few years, Chris Fleming has led Lewisburg High School to become the top high school in the state of Mississippi.
Fleming now is about to lead an entire school district with the expectations of similar success.
In a news release from the Mississippi School Boards Association, the Senatobia Municipal School District Board of Education announced it has named Fleming as its new superintendent, beginning July 1. He will replace Jay Foster, who is retiring
“We accepted applications from many strong candidates and after interviewing, the decision to hire Chris Fleming was unanimous among our board members,” said Dr. Brant Kairit, Senatobia School District board president. “Mr. Fleming has a strong desire to be successful. He has demonstrated this at Lewisburg High School by leading it to being ranked as the top high school in the state of Mississippi two of the past three years according to US News & World Report. We are looking forward to him and his family becoming a part of our community as he leads some of the most dedicated administrators and teachers in the state.”
Fleming has helped Lewisburg High stand out as a top-ranked school in the state and he has also been recognized individually for what he has accomplished there.
In 2012 and in 2017, Fleming was named the Principal of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals, an organization of which he is currently a board member. The Delta State University graduate has also served on the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Superintendents’ Principals Advisory Panel and the U.S. Army War College Leadership Symposium.
Fleming brings more than 20 years of public school education experience to the Senatobia school district.
“The opportunity to collaborate with a focused group of educators who desire to prepare their students for a successful future is a just cause that has led me to pursue this opportunity with the Senatobia Municipal School District,” said Fleming. “To that end, it is my desire to bring those attributes to the position of Superintendent.”
The new Senatobia superintendent has been principal at Lewisburg High School since 2013. Before that, Fleming was Lewisburg Middle School principal and was a coach at Southaven High School before coming to Lewisburg.
As principal, Lewisburg schools received the following recognition: 2019 U.S. News and World Report #1 Ranked High School in Mississippi, 2018 MDE #1 Ranked High School in College and Career Readiness, 2016 MDE #1 Ranked High School, and 2015 MDE #1 Ranked High School with Highest Proficiency and Growth in ELA and Math.
During his tenure, Fleming worked with leadership teams to develop various teaching guides and honors programs, led students and teachers to become an “A”-rated school, and supervised the moving and opening of a school.
At Delta State, Fleming received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance. He is also a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he received a master’s degree in educational leadership. Fleming graduated from the master’s program with a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society.