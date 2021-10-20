When the COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to cut back on services to the public, First Regional Library kept the Wi-Fi on so patrons could still pull into the parking lot and access the Internet.
And when restrictions on indoor access were finally eased, the library gave patrons the opportunity to borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot device to check out and take home to provide access.
The library was recently recognized for the system’s Wi-Fi hotspot lending program with a 2021 Wi-Fi At Work Award by WifiForward.
WifiForward is a coalition of companies, organizations, and public sector institutions working to keep communities connected over the Internet.
First Regional Library Director Lori Barnes said the mobile hotspot initiative was a lifeline to many communities without access to the Internet during COVID.
“We’re very proud of this award,” said Barnes. “My predecessor, Meredith Wickham, provided the leadership to get this accomplished, as well as the administrative staff at First Regional. They are always forward-thinking and creative in coming up with ways to serve our public. I give them all the credit.”
The library purchased 500 hotspot devices which were available to check out for free at all 14 of their locations in DeSoto, Tate, Lafayette, Panola, and Tunica Counties.
Barnes said having Wi-Fi access was an essential service which allowed students to learn from home, and millions of Americans to keep working, run businesses, and stay connected with other people during the pandemic.
“First Regional Library made quite a financial commitment to purchase these hotspots,” Barnes said. “We were able to serve our population by providing Internet where there wasn’t any service. They were checked out quite frequently. In fact, we almost didn’t have enough.”
First Regional Library was one of only 16 recipients to be recognized by WifiForward.
WifiForward singled out organizations like First Regional Library who found creative ways to bring the Internet where it was needed the most.
“On behalf of all our coalition members, we are pleased to honor this vital work to connect our communities,” said WifiForward spokesperson Ellen Satterwhite.
Barnes said although the hotspot program has ended, First Regional Library is hoping to bring it back soon.
“We have applied for a federal grant and are looking forward to that grant being funded again,” Barnes said. “We won’t be getting 500 with this grant, but we will be getting about 250 that will be available for checkout for our patrons. Even though the need is probably not as severe this time, there are still many people who need Internet in their communities.”
