A popular digital service that allows library borrowers to access thousands of e-books, audio books, movies, television shows and music is available once again to patrons at First Regional Library.
The library announced that cardholders can check out titles through Hoopla, one of the largest providers of digital entertainment and media content.
David Brown, First Regional Library brand & marketing strategist, said with Hoopla borrowers can literally take the library with them wherever they are and access thousands of titles.
“It’s just another service that we are happy to provide,” Brown said. “You can search for the Hoopla digital app on your phone or go online at hoopla digital.com. All you need is a library card and your PIN number.”
Brown said First Regional Library offered Hoopla several years ago and it was widely popular with patrons, but the library had to discontinue it because they could no longer afford the licensing fees. Libraries are charged between $0.99 and $2.99 per title.
But thanks to funding from the Mississippi Library Commission, Brown said the service is back.
“It was great but it just didn’t fit our budget,” Brown said. “Luckily, the Mississippi Library Commission worked it into their budget to provide access to it to any library system in the state. This is not costing our patrons anything. We are very happy the Mississippi Library Commission is providing it for us.”
First Regional Library, like every public library across the US, saw a spike in demand for digital resources like audio, ebooks, and video streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown said audio books continue to be the fastest growing format in publishing and that streaming services also continue to grow in popularity.
“We still have plenty of people that still want the physical book, but sometimes it is more convenient to have the ebook,” Brown said.
Brown said Hoopla is easy to use and has lots a wide variety of content for all ages. And with Hoopla, there is also no waiting lists.
“Their selection is even better than when used to have it,” Brown said. “They have a lot more titles. I use it myself.”
Brown said Hoopla also curates titles by different themes or genres of interest and is very convenient for book clubs.
“Sometimes it is hard to get copies of the physical book,” Brown said. “But if you have a book club, everyone can sign up and have a copy they can read online. If it is on there, 100 people can have the same title checked out at once.”
To use Hoopla, Brown said all you have to do is select the library’s location and provide an email address, library card information, and password. Patrons can then search for what they are looking for in the database.
Hoopla has six different types of content that can be borrowed for certain amounts of time. Audiobooks, e-books and e-comics are available for 21 days. Albums can be borrowed for a week. Movies and TV shows are available for three days. Borrowers can check out up to five titles per month.
Brown said so far the response from patrons has been great.
“Since we announced it on our Facebook page, one person posted that she loves listening to books while she is walking. Other people like listening to audiobooks when they are driving to work or are in the car. We are very happy that it is back.”
Brown said Hoopla is just another fun reason for residents to have a library card.
“If you don’t have a library card, you can come into any one of our branches and get one,” Brown said. “Or if you don’t know your PIN, you can also contact us and we can tell you what your PIN number is.”
