Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday confirmed that the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has turned up in the state.
Mississippi now joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) that have confirmed cases of Omicron.
The case was detected in an individual who was fully vaccinated and had recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.
Dr. Michael Threlkeld, an epidemiologist at Baptist and founder of Infectious Disease in Memphis, said he's not surprised that the Omicron variant has turned up in the Mid-South region, but added that it is too soon to tell what exactly the variant will do.
"What we are waiting to see is how transmissible it is, how sick it makes people, and how protective our current vaccines are against the virus," Dr. Threlkeld said.
Threlkeld said early indications from overseas where the Omicron variant was first detected suggest that the variant is more transmissible than the current Delta variant, but that it is less virulent.
"It does seem to be quite transmissible - even more so," Dr. Threlkeld said. "And as far as the immune protection, we just don't know that yet. But we are hopeful that those who are fully vaccinated - particularly those who have had the booster - will have significant protection against this virus."
Threlkeld said the best protection at this point that anyone can do for themselves and their family is to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot.
"What little bit we are hearing suggests this is not as bad at making people sick as the Delta strain," Dr. Threlkeld said. "People who have been vaccinated who have contracted it have done well. So we believe those that are fully vaccinated, particularly those who have had the booster shot - should have protection against death and going to the hospital. That third booster seems to make a big difference as far as how our body is able to handle the variations. We absolutely encourage people to get that booster."
Threlkeld also advises people to continue to take common sense steps like avoiding large crowds of people, social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask.
"Those common sense things that we have been doing all along for the other strains of the virus should work equally as well, although this variant may be a little easier to pick up than some of the other strains."
Mississippi has recorded 516,486 COVID-19 cases and 10,299 deaths. Over 1.4 million people in Mississippi have been fully vaccinated.
According to MSDH, there have been 33,463 cases of COVID-19 and 432 deaths. No new deaths from COVID were reported over the weekend in DeSoto County.
