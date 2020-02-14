Cedar Hill Farm, Inc. has announced this year’s Fireworks on the Farm, Cedar Hill’s annual fundraising event benefiting Palmer Home for Children, has been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, as part of Labor Day weekend.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will start at 8:45 p.m.
Cedar Hill Farm is located at 008 Love Road in Hernando.
This year’s event will include live music, cow pie bingo, and Cedar Hill’s farm activities to help raise funds for Palmer Home’s mission to provide superior care for children while introducing the love of God to each individual child.
“This year marks our ninth year of supporting Palmer Home through Fireworks and family fun,” said Robert Foster, President of Cedar Hill Farm, Inc. “Support from fellow sponsors enables us to provide an unforgettable fireworks show for a community of people, and the funds we raise together will help Palmer Home continue their work to improve and support children across Mississippi.”
Title sponsoring this year’s event is Pintail Construction of Hernando, a residential, custom home builder serving North Mississippi.
“We’re looking forward to a fun evening of fireworks, great food, and family activities while supporting their efforts for a great cause. Our support in September will go a long way in helping them in their efforts and to remain a staple in our community,” said Jay Hamm and Bryant Jernigan, Partners of Pintail Construction.
Cedar Hill Farm is seeking additional supporting sponsors for this year’s event by becoming a supporting sponsor for Fireworks on the Farm by purchasing a sponsor table at $500.
Sponsors will receive business name and logo listing in event invitations and presentations, and many other marketing benefits. Supporting sponsorships received before Feb. 28 will be included in the marketing branding being done in early and mid-February.