A fire truck and equipment were stolen from the Alphaba, Cockrum and Ingrams Mill Fire Department Station.
According to a Facebook post from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, a white single cab pickup truck, generator, battery tool, gas chain saw and tool box were taken last week. The truck was a 2003 Ford truck with a water tank, pump and hose.
The ACI fire department is a volunteer department located at 4735 Red Banks Road South in Byhalia.
The post asked for information about the truck — or sightings of it — be reported to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department by calling (662) 469-8027.
