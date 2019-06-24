Investigators Monday were looking further into a fire inside a patient’s room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven.
Firefighters were called to the hospital’s ninth floor Monday morning.
A hospital statement said it is their belief that the patient tried to set fire to a couch in that person’s room.
The couch did not catch on fire because of the material but it did smolder. It was the smoke that tripped the sprinkler system in the patient’s room, the hospital said.
Reports indicate the smoke was contained to the room only and no one was injured.
Patients on the ninth floor were moved to other parts of the hospital.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.