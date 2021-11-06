The Love Fire Department in southern DeSoto County announced on Wednesday its fire rating has improved to the benefit of surrounding residents.
As of October 22, the classification for Love’s Fire Protection District was upgraded from Seventh Class to Sixth Class.
Property and business owners in the district can expect to see a decrease in insurance costs.
Chief Shawn “Skinny” Witt said his department set a goal in 2017 to lower the classification.
“There were many obstacles to overcome, including the lack of available water in certain areas, lowering response times, and increasing total manpower,” Witt said.
The O.U.T.R.E.A.C.H. program was established in November 2017 to staff the station 24/7. It sent young men and women to school to earn a degree, trade or skill in return for volunteering shifts. The program is currently funded by the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors Recruitment & Retention funding.
Since 2017, LFD has responded to over 2,000 emergency calls “averaging less than 7 minutes response time from time of call to scene time, and four personnel at the station,” according to Witt.
The grading process is 40% based on water availability. Witt credits the Belmont Water Association for helping with water access. Witt also lauded the DeSoto County Fire Marshalls office for enforcing fire codes and their staff’s availability to assist and training offered to fire fighters; and thanked the 911 dispatchers and E-911 Board.
“Our next goal includes a second/substation and working to lower your ratings as well,” Witt said. “This will take a lot of work, and teamwork from all, but we have proven its possible.”
Witt invites any comments or questions and can be reached at 901-870-5804 or chiefwitt@lovefd.org.
