General elections for municipal offices in DeSoto County are set for Tuesday, June 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters are required to show photo ID, according to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 8 and received within five business days of the election.
Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to vote. Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines at the polls. Polling locations must be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of anyone except election officials, voters in line, or authorized poll watchers. Campaigning for any candidate within 150 feet of any polling place entrance is unlawful unless on private property.
Hernando polling locations are: Fire Station 1 at 475 W Commerce St. for wards one and two, Fire Station 3 at 1240 Holly Springs Road for wards three and five and Fire Station 2 at 957 U.S. Highway 51 for wards four and six.
Horn Lake polling locations are: Goodman Road Baptist Church at 4368 Goodman Road for ward one, Fire Station 2 at 5711 Highway 51 North for ward two, City Hall at 3101 Goodman Road W for wards three and four, Fire Station 1 at 6770 Tulane Road for ward five and Fire Station 3 at 6363 MS-301 for ward six.
Olive Branch polling locations are: Fire Station 2 at 7745 Craft Road for ward one, Summershill Fire Station at 7600 Pleasant Hill Road for ward two, Nichols Community Center at 10947 U.S. Highway 178 for ward three, Fire Station 1 at 9189 Pigeon Roost Road for ward four, Fire Station 3 at 7750 Hacks Cross Road for ward five and Olive Branch Senior Center at 8800 College St. for ward six.
Southaven polling locations are: M.R. Davis Library at 8554 Northwest Drive for ward one, Justice Court building at 8525 U.S. Highway 51 N for ward two, Greenbrook Softball Complex at 800 Stowewood Drive for ward three, Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center at 5197 W E Ross Parkway W for ward four, Fire Station 4 at 6450 Getwell Road for ward five and DeSoto Central High School at 2911 Central Parkway for ward six.
Walls’ polling location is the courtroom in City Hall at 9087 Nail Road.
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson reminds voters to report any issues at the polls to his office's election hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
