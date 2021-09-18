The Mississippi chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) raised more than $30,000 at its 15th annual golf scramble fundraiser Sept. 13, at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch.
The registration fees for the 56 teams competing brought in $33,600 for the Christian organization. The FCA also sold $5 raffle tickets for an $800 grill at the event.
The funds will go into a pool at the FCA headquarters in Kansas City. From there, it will be used for the organization’s general expenses like salaries, and then used to assist local FCA leaders in getting materials necessary for weekly meetings and spreading their beliefs, according to FCA Director of Events and Field Development Cecil Sowell.
“FCA is an international organization that’s roughly 60 years old,” Sowell said. “It seeks to transform the world for Jesus Christ, our lord and savior. We do that through the influence of coaches and athletes and those they influence.”
Most schools in DeSoto County have an FCA club that meets once a week, Sowell said.
Of the 56 teams competing in this year’s fundraiser, four qualified to advance to the FCA Statewide Golf Playoff at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi. The four teams moving forward to the statewide competition are Landers #1, North Central Electric, Windstone #1, and 10th Inning.
Also at the golf scramble was guest speaker Bill Courtney, who talked to the round of afternoon golfers before they teed off.
“He knows the lord and we’re trying to spread the word of the lord, and Bill Courtney is a good choice to do that,” Sowell said.
Courtney was a volunteer football coach at Manassas High School in Memphis, Tennessee, where he took a losing football program and turned it around, Sowell said. His story was the subject of an Academy Award winning film, “Undefeated,” as well as a book, “Against the Grain.”
“At the end of the day, what Christianity teaches and what the FCA does, is exactly what being Christ-like is,” Courtney said. “You meet need where need is. When you’re playing golf, or before you take off, just remember that what you’re doing supports people being Christ-like inside the FCA and meeting need where need is.”
Sowell hopes that people who heard Courtney speak will be encouraged to love others, attend church and read the bible.
The statewide competition at Old Waverly Golf Club will be Monday, Sept. 20, at 10:00 a.m. and will also serve as a fundraiser for the FCA.
