After a federal jury trial, three individuals were found guilty of multiple kidnappings and bank robberies that took place in Memphis in 2018 and 2019.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced that defendants Antonio Johnson, 44, Travis Jackson, 37 and Shalundra Johnson, 39, were convicted.
The Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley Blvd. was robbed twice and the First South Financial Credit Union on East Shelby Drive once. The group kidnapped three bank employees in the robberies and one three-year-old.
According to evidence presented at the trial, a Trustmark Bank employee was walking into her home in September 2018 and she was kidnapped at gunpoint. The victim was zip-tied and forced back to the bank where the robber took approximately $73,400. Travis Jackson’s DNA was found on the restraints used on the victim.
A Trustmark Bank employee was again targeted by the robbers in December 2018 The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The victim had a tracking device stuck to her vehicle and was followed home. While in her driveway, the victim was approached by a man in a mask. The masked man then forced the victim into the passenger seat at gunpoint and drove the victim’s vehicle to a location close to the bank. At this point, the victim was zip-tied and taken inside Trustmark Bank where approximately $110,435 was stolen.
Travis Jackson’s DNA was again found on the zip-ties used on the victim. Cell phone records also proved that Jackson was at the bank when the robbery took place. Cell phone records also placed Antonio Johnson at both the bank and victim’s home during the robbery and kidnapping.
April 2019, an employee of First South Financial Credit Union was confronted by multiple gunmen inside her Horn Lake home according to information presented at trial. The armed robbers restrained her with zip-ties and demanded she hand over the keys to the bank. At this point, the DeSoto County victim and her 3-year-old child were forced into a car and driven away. The victim was eventually taken to the bank to complete the robbery where approximately $425,000 was taken.
Shalundra Johnson used a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle to track her. Evidence recovered from the victim’s house, the tracking device and cell phone records proved that the defendants were involved in the crime.
Sentencing for Travis Jackson is scheduled for September 3. He was convicted of three counts of bank robbery, three counts of firearm possession, one count of kidnapping an adult and one count of kidnapping a child. He is facing the mandatory minimum of 41 years in a federal prison.
Antonio and Shalundra Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for September 8. Antonio Johnson was found guilty of two counts of bank robbery, two counts of firearms possession, one count of kidnapping an adult and one count of kidnapping a child. He is facing the mandatory maximum of 34 years in prison.
Shalundra Johnson was convicted of one count of bank robbery and one count of kidnapping an adult. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The robberies and kidnappings were investigated by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Horn Lake Police Department, Memphis Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
