Friday, March 13, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Mississippi and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from Jan. 10-11, 2020.
Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in the counties of Bolivar, Choctaw, Clay, DeSoto, Oktibbeha, Panola, Prentiss, Sunflower, Tishomingo, and Washington.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Terry L. Quarles as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
“President Trump has been a tremendous partner for Mississippi. We are truly grateful for his support of our ongoing recovery efforts for our local communities devastated by those January storms. Having a strong relationship with the President and his Administration means we can help our people when disaster strikes,” said Gov. Tate Reeves in a news release from his office.
Those 10 counties are eligible for Public Assistance, which is reimbursement grants to local governments and non-profit organizations for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and overtime to responders.
This is the first federal disaster for 2020.
Mississippi did not surpass the criteria required for Individual Assistance, which is federal assistance to individuals and households.
“More counties could be added to the declaration at a later date,” said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. However, those counties can only be requested for addition if warranted by the results of the counties damage assessments.
Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.
More details are available on the FEMA website.