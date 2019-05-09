They won’t say much more than they were there, but agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) caused a bit of a commotion with their presence at a Hernando-area residence Tuesday.
A home on a corner of Jaybird and Thousand Oaks Drive was entered Tuesday morning and reports indicated items were being taken from the home during the time they were there executing a search warrant.
A spokesman for the FBI Memphis office, in a phone call to the DeSoto Times-Tribune Wednesday morning, did confirm the FBI’s presence at the location Tuesday morning, but said he could not provide further details about specifics in the case.
The spokesman added there would likely not be any further information coming out about the case, unless arrests are made and indictments filed.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
